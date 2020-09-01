68ºF

Tractor-trailer crash closes US-220S in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-220 South in Franklin County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened around 7 a.m. near Cassell Drive and Rt. 816N.

