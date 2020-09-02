Lynchburg’s Field of Honor has a different look in 2020

FOREST, Va. – The Field of Honor in Lynchburg is back, but it will look different than usual.

The Forest Rotary Club is used to having close to 1,000 flags on Graves Mill Road around this time, but the coronavirus pandemic changed its plans.

The club had to downsize its annual display this year because some of its sponsors could not afford to buy a flag.

Despite that, the group said they still have 700 American flags, with about 170 displayed in honor of Lynchburg’s firefighters.

“We are celebrating our health heroes. With this pandemic, we forget those people that take care of us on a daily basis and keep us healthy, and that is so important,” said club member Linda Ottinger-Dinkle.

The display will stay up until Sept. 11.

Organizers said they have about 100 flags available for the public.

Click here for more information if you would like to buy a flag for this event.