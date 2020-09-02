Man dies after fatal Floyd County motorcycle crash in July

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say they are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash in Floyd County in July.

According to state police, the crash happened on July 26 around 6 p.m. on Route 799, just east of Route 805.

Matthew Dalton, 39 of Meadows of Dan, was on a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King going east on Route 799 when police say he lost control and crashed before being ejected.

Authorities say Dalton was wearing a helmet and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.