SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. – Crews are investigating after a small plane crashed in Shenandoah National Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The park posted about the crash on its Facebook page at 4:06 p.m.

We are currently investigating the scene of a small plane crash in Shenandoah National Park. We will release more details as we know them. Posted by Shenandoah National Park on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The park plans to release more details about what happened as soon as it has them.