CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for a missing woman who was last seen earlier this week, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennie Leigh Parks, 60, was last seen on Tuesday at Wolfe Glade Grocery in Galax at about 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.