Danville private school to reopen after closing due to six COVID-19 cases

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville private school that chose to close after five students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 is preparing to reopen after Labor Day.

Westover Christian academy closed school this week after they found out about the positive cases.

As a precaution, the school canceled all classes this week to clean the building, run air purifiers 24/7, and check in with health officials.

John cline, Westover Christian Academy, administrator

“We feel like we’re doing what is right and what needs to be done and what’s good for our school, for our students, for our families,” said John Cline, the academy’s administrator. “We feel good about it, very confident that we can do this.”

The school is welcoming back students, teachers and staff on Tuesday, September 8.