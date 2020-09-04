Martinsville home burns to the ground after possible gas leak

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville home has completely burned to the ground after a possible gas leak, according to police.

Authorities say they responded to the home in the 1500 block of Kenmar Drive around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

There were two people home at the time of the fire, but authorities say they made it out before first responders arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire, but authorities say they believe the fire was possibly sparked by a gas leak due to the smell at the home and how quickly the home burned down.

