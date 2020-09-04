Scammers pretending to be Danville Utilities are threatening to disconnect people’s services

DANVILLE, Va. – Pay close attention to who’s calling you and what they say because you might just get your credit card number stolen.

The city of Danville is warning people about a scam where customers receive a call and someone threatens to disconnect their utilities within 30 minutes if they do not pay immediately.

The scammers are calling people using local numbers disguised as Danville Utilities in hopes of stealing debit or credit card information.

Danville Utilities does not make phone calls to customers about disconnects. Any type of disconnection notice would be done through the mail.

If you receive a call from someone urging you to make a payment to Danville Utilities, write down the phone number and call 434-799-5125 to report the incident.