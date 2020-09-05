Man found dead in mobile home, woman shot in Franklin County; suspect in custody: deputies

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. The suspect was later taken into custody.

Authorities were responding to a call of a woman with a gunshot wound to the head when they found the man dead inside a mobile home. WSLS 10 News is told the scene is on Barbour Lane in the Snow Creek Area of Franklin County.

This happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Forrest Christopher Fielder, 58, of Chatham is charged with second degree murder in the murder of the deceased male, according to sheriff’s office press release. Fielder is also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.