ROANOKE, Va. – Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at the Red Robin at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

Authorities say they got the call around 9:15 a.m.

When units arrived, they say they found smoke coming out of the restaurant in the 4800 block of Valley View Blvd. NW.

No injuries have been reported and authorities say the cause is under investigation.

10 News has a crew at the scene working to get more information.