Take it to the grave: Roanoke man wants to be buried in Wrigley’s Gum casket

ROANOKE, VA. – How much do you love your favorite candy?

Do you love it so much you’d want to be buried with it, or better yet, in it? That’s the case for one Roanoke man who’s locally known to share Wrigley’s Gum with everyone he meets.

John Economy speaks fondly of his brother, Suttie Economy, whenever he gets the chance. John is 81, Suttie is 94, and they share a brotherly love spanning across the country.

John has been in Roanoke for a few months to be by Suttie’s side as his health declines.

“Your parts wear out eventually,” John said of his brother. “Your eyes, your nose, your ears, your legs, they just don’t stay the same.”

The only thing Suttie loves more than other veterans is Wrigley’s Gum, giving it to everyone he’s met over the last 40 years. His affinity comes from eating the gum with ration packs on the front lines, and he decided he wants to go to the grave with it too. Suttie asked Sammy Oakey at Oakey’s Funeral Home to have his casket painted like the iconic gum box.

“I told him I would do everything I could to make that happen, I immediately called and they immediately said no,” Oakey said.

Oakey said they don’t call them odd requests, they call it personalization, and he doesn’t like to bear bad news.

“I had to go back and tell the veteran that and he was just crushed because he’d bought tens of thousands of packs of gum over the past forty or fifty years,” Oakey said.

But he didn’t give up, sharing about it on Facebook, asking people to write, tweet, call and text Wrigley’s. And before he knew it, hundreds of packs of gum were on their way to Roanoke and he had good news to share.

“They began reversing position,” Oakey said. “I had an email from the president of Wrigley Mars saying that they’re willing to do whatever the family wanted to do.”

They’ve now shifted from painting the casket to draping it in a cloth with the logo. The Economies are happy this wish was granted, as unique as it is.

“I think it’s right for them to do it, it’s good publicity for them, I don’t know if that’s why he did it, but needless to say this is what he’s done all this time,” Economy said.

And the love continues for now as his dying wish was a bit pre-mature. Suttie’s family said his health is improving, and that’s a good thing, because they need someone to give away all the gum.