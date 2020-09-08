What’s News Today: back to school, meals tax

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council will discuss amending a contract with the Grater Roanoke Transit Company. The City would acquire the Campbell Court property, where the bus terminal is currently located, in exchange for the land on Salem Avenue where a new bus terminal is proposed. The original contract required the transaction to take place before September 30th. The amendment extends the deadline to March 31st. Last month, the Board of Zoning Appeals denied a special exception permit for the project. The city has said it will change zoning regulations to allow a bus terminal.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a special meeting today. Council will meet in closed session to interview a candidate for Clerk of Council.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will discuss the meals tax. The board could vote to increase the tax from four percent to six percent.

Feeding Southwest Virginia will pack the last food boxes under the We Care COVID-19 Emergency Food Support Program. It provides meals to families during the pandemic. The food boxes are easily assembled and given out at Virginia’s seven regional food banks.

The Pittsylvania County School Board meets tonight. It will discuss the reopening of schools. Last month, the board vote to start the school year online. A cafeteria worker at a school tested positive for the virus late last month.

The Salem City School Board will meet tonight. It will get an update on the opening of schools. Students returned to school last week for a soft opening. The first two weeks, students are in school one day a week. Starting next week, schools are scheduled to operate on a hybrid schedule for most. The board will also get an update on construction at Salem High School.

The murder trial for a man, accused in a Danville shooting, is schedule to begin today. Danville Police say Antonio Terry shot and killed 30 year-old Kennan Cunningham in July 2020. His body was found inside a car on Hughes Street. The trial is scheduled to last two days.