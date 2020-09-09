Some Virginia Tech students asked to move out of residence halls to make more isolation, quarantine space

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is asking some students to move out of their on-campus rooms to make space for more students who need to go into isolation or quarantine.

Students in East Eggleston Hall are getting help with moving and a 20% adjustment on their housing costs, university leaders announced Tuesday.

The students will be moved to available rooms on campus over the next week, and university leaders said they will keep roommates together when moved.

University leaders said this is a proactive move to keep space available so that students can continue in-person classes on campus until Thanksgiving.

