'We are headed in the right direction’: Radford University sees decrease in positive COVID-19 cases

RADFORD, Va – Radford University leaders reported they are seeing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases.

According to data posted on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, Radford has seen a 67% decrease in percentage of positive cases compared to last week, out of 282 students who were tested 64 came back positive.

University spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs said restrictions on social gatherings and measures put in place are helping case numbers stay low.

“We are headed in the right direction. These numbers are so encouraging; they are very exciting, and they represent all the hard work and good decisions of so many,” Scaggs said.

The university says it plans to continue in-person classes throughout the remainder of the semester.