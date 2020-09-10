Covington leaders prepare to vote on merging city’s schools with Alleghany County Schools

COVINGTON, Va. – It was another historic night in the Alleghany Highlands on Thursday as Covington city leaders prepared to vote on whether or not to consolidate the city’s schools with those in Alleghany County.

The Covington City Council and School Board met in the Covington High School auditorium, which likely would have been full if not for social distancing.

Alleghany County leaders voted on Wednesday night in favor of consolidating the two school systems. After Wednesday’s vote, the final approvals have to come from the city of Covington and the state of Virginia.

Community members and leaders have discussed the idea for decades, and now it’s in the critical final phase.

