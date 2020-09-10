‘It’s humbling for me to stand before you’: Vice President Mike Pence speaks to VMI cadets

LEXINGTON, Va. – Vice President Mike Pence addressed cadets at Virginia Military Institute on Thursday about the state of the nation’s military and gave them advice on what it means to lead and serve.

Pence said that having the ability to serve with humility is the foundation of strong authority. He added that cadets should trust their superiors and their orders, and that to be a good leader, everyone needs to learn to be a good follower.

“Now more than ever, America needs leaders like VMI to lead our nation forward," said Pence.

Pence also spoke about the White House Administration’s commitment to the U.S. military.

He touched on the country’s international presence: how policies and the military have fought terrorism, and how the country’s made other allies across the globe.

Pence emphasized that both he and President Donald Trump have the utmost respect for the men and women who serve in the military.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be vice president of a president that cares so deeply about the men and women of our armed forces.” said Pence.

Ahead of the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the vice president also took the time to pay tribute to all VMI graduates and armed forces who have served and those who died for the country.