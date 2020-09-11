Buchanan Fire Department’s memorial walk honors first responders killed in 9/11 attacks

BUCHANAN, Va. – The sacrifice hundreds of firefighters, law enforcement officers and paramedics made 19 years ago is something Buchanan firefighter Bill Price will never forget.

Ever year Price makes it a point to do something special to remember those killed in the 9/11 attacks. When he moved to Buchanan last year, he decided to start a memorial walk down Main Street welcoming anyone who wanted to join him.

To join the 2nd Annual Memorial Walk, meet at the Buchanan Fire Station on Main Street at 8 a.m. for opening remarks. Then the walk will begin promptly at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first plane (American Airlines Flight 11) crashed into a tower.

While walking, Price is in deep thought about the sacrifice made.

“These people put on their pants put on their shirts like you and I every day and they go to work very dangerous jobs, a very dangerous environment and things can happen in a split second. They go from sitting in the firehouse drinking coffee to climbing 100 floors in the World Trade Center," Price said.

There will be moments of silence along the walk to remember when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed, when American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon and when the first and second tower fell.

The walk ends at 10:28 a.m., the time the second tower fell.

Many of us can remember where we were, what we were doing 19 years ago on September 11th. Price still thinks about it. He told 10 News he was in Texas at an aircraft firefighting school.

Since then Price made it his mission to not just remember those killed, but help educate the younger generation on what happened and the sacrifice hundreds of first responders made.

Price’s godfather worked as a New York City Firefighter at the time of the attacks and was able to attend the first memorial walk last year.

“He was there on 9/11, lost 34 really good friends so I make sure everything I do I run it by him and say ‘does this sound good?’ ‘Does this sound respectful’ and he’ll tell me yea that’s good or no that’s not and I just keep it respectful to remember those guys that were lost that day,” said Price.

During the walk, Price carries a fire hose with the names of the firefighters killed.

After the walk, you can go to Buchanan Theatre to see a special showing of the movie, “Flight 93” at 11:30 a.m.