Franklin County Humane Society wants you to find the purrrfect treasure at its big yard sale

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va, – If you’re driving down Route 220 in Franklin County this weekend, you’ll see a lot of stuff in the front yard of the Humane Society.

The Franklin County Humane Society is holding a yard sale on Friday and Saturday to raise money for cats at the shelter by selling various furniture and items.

Dawn Hale, a woman who loved caring for animals, donated all the items from her house after she sadly died from a brain tumor.

“When you think of Dawn, you think of compassion. That’s my favorite word for her because she had the utmost compassion for anybody I’ve ever met,” said Tammy Javier, friend and caregiver of Hale.

Javier isn’t surprised Hale wanted all of her belongings to support shelter pets.

“She would say all of this goes for the animals,” said Javier.

Volunteers spent Labor Day weekend loading it up to bring to the non-profit to start a big yard sale.

“People showed up with farm trailers and pickup trucks, it was amazing. We just had a great group of people who gave up their weekend to help,” said Humane Society President Donna Essig.

The money from these sales will start the Dawn Hale Legacy of Love Fund which covers costs to spay and neuter cats.

“If we spay and neuter them before the February traditional heat cycle, each cat that gets spayed or neutered will prevent at least five to 10 going into shelters or pounds next year, so this can be significant,” said Essig.

Hale’s love for animals is making a significant impact on the little lives that depend on the humane society.

“She just wanted everybody to be compassionate and respectful of life,” said Javier.

Click here if you would like to check out items for sale.