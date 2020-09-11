Lynchburg reopens small business recovery loans

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s small business owners have a second chance to get their hands on CARES Act money if they’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hill City’s economic office revitalized its eligibility this time around to attract more business owners.

The last time they had the small business grants available, the application was only open for a week, and 150 business owners applied.

Those who qualified last time can still apply this time, but the money will have to be used for another need.

“And then we’ll be communicating with other eligible businesses as well over the next couple weeks to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to apply for this funding can get that application done,” said Anna Benson, assistant director of Lynchburg’s Economic Development & Tourism Office.

The application goes live on the city website on Friday. The application deadline is September 25.