Sheetz partners up with Virginia brewery on its first-ever beer

Sheetz is partnering with a Virginia-based brewery to release its first-ever beer.

The beer, titled “Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring,” is limited edition and was brewed in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery based in Richmond.

Customers can buy the beer at Sheetz throughout Virginia and North Carolina and will be available for purchase starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

According to Sheetz, the beer has been brewed with more than 50% wheat and more than 100 pounds of gummy rings with a 5.3% ABV. Four packs of 16 oz. cans will sell for $7.99.

“When Sheetz came to us with the concept of making a beer that would not only pay homage to their signature gummy watermelon rings but actually use them as an ingredient, we jumped at the opportunity!," said Hardywood brewmaster and co-founder Patrick Murtaugh. "We have long admired Sheetz and their commitment to quality and innovation. We could not be more excited to be working with them on Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring!”