What’s News Today: remembering 9/11

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond will commemorate Patriot Day. A virtual ceremony will remember the 2,997 people who died on September 11, 2001. A film, highlighting the memories and emotions of that day and the U. S. response will be shown. The virtual event begins at 7 p.m.

There are two ways to take part in the Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. There’s a virtual event that you can take place in between now and the end of the year. The in-person event will take place at Salem Red Sox Stadium. The event honors New York firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center, trying to save others. Participants will climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

People in Henry County will honor first responders today. The county will hold the second annual Emergency Services Parade tonight at 6 p.m. The parade will start in downtown Bassett, going through Collinsville on Virginia Avenue to Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville, before turning onto Joseph Martin Highway in Ridgeway. It will end at Magna Vista High School. Cars will move along the route at normal speed. You are encouraged to line the route to watch, but encouraged to practice social distancing.

The Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force will meet today. Last month, the task force looked at gangs and if that could be the cause for a recent increase in violence. The Assistant U. S. Attorney said gang activity is likely going up.