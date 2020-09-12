71ºF

Danville Fire responds to house fire on Campbell Street

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Danville Fire responds to house fire on Campbell Street early Saturday (Courtesy: Facebook/Danville Fire Dept.)
DANVILLE, Va. – A two-story house fire kept Danville firefighters busy early Saturday morning. Firefighters were on scene four and a half hours trying to put out the blaze. Everyone inside made it out safely, according to officials.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at 129 Campbell Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

At the time of arrival, everyone inside was out of the home.

Neighboring homes were also damaged, although the extent was minor.

Four engines, a ladder truck and several officials responded.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

