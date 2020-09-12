One hurt after shooting outside of a bar in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is in the hospital with serious gunshot wounds on Bridge Street in Southwest Roanoke.

Police tell 10 news they got to the scene around 2 a.m.

That’s where they found the man laying in the street with injuries across the street from 1st Down Sports Lounge.

No word on how he’s doing at the moment.

This is the second shooting outside of this bar in the last two years.

Police tell 10 news there were about 75 people at the bar at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for breaking updates.