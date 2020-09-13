Four people injured, three pets rescued in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Four people were hurt and authorities rescued three pets while battling a house fire in Danville late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

One person suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital while three others who were inside the home suffered significant injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The Danville Fire Department was called to a home at 128 American Legion Boulevard at 11:47 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, heavy smoke was showing throughout the home and fire was coming from the roof and bedroom windows.

Initially, crews thought people were trapped inside the home. However, neighboring family members helped get three people to safety after their child heard the smoke alarm when he went over to visit.

Three pets were rescued by the fire department.

Firefighters were able to locate the main source of the fire in a bedroom and put out the flames. The house sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

It took crews over three hours to put out the fire.

The cause remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.