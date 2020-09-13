Sen. Ted Cruz calls for investigation into Netflix film ‘Cuties’ for allegedly sexualizing young girls

The French coming-of-age film “Cuties” is trending on Netflix after it was released earlier this week, but it’s not for the reasons you might think. In fact, it’s sparking quite a bit of controversy.

Since it’s debut on the streaming service’s website, many social media users and even some politicians are calling to #CancelNetflix or for further investigation into its production due to the film allegedly sexualizing young girls.

The movie depicts the story of an 11-year-old girl that starts to “rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew,” according to Netflix’s description.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, sent a letter to the Department of Criminal Justice, calling for further investigation of the film’s production and distribution.

Sen. Cruz claims the movie “sexualizes young girls,” through “dance scenes that simulate sexual activities and a scene exposing a minor’s bare breast.”

“I urge the Department of Justice to investigate the production and distribution of this film to determine whether Netflix, its executives, or the individuals involved in the filming and production of ‘Cuties’ violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography,” Sen. Cruz said in the letter.

The full letter can be read below:

Sen. Cruz also claims the film “routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity.”

Other social media users are speaking out against the film and some are even canceling their Netflix subscriptions.

Just canceled my @netflix account due to their promotion of Cuties. We do not support that in my house. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/xk9Dn8EG1s — Sydney 🍃🌲 (@sydneeDavidson) September 12, 2020

Canceling a subscription never felt so good. #cancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/rj6Ne1Z4Zw — Flo Nightingale (@FloNigtngale) September 12, 2020

A Netflix representative has reached out to our sister station KSAT 12, and has offered a statement on the film. They say “the film does not contain underage nudity.”