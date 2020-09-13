Vendors set up in Salem for alternative to Olde Salem Days

SALEM, Va. – Like many long-running events, Olde Salem Days was canceled this year due to COVID-19. However, small businesses still received an opportunity to set up shop around the city.

On Saturday, the Salem Fall Festival allowed dozens of vendors to sell their products at three locations across West Main Street.

Many of the vendors who participated would have likely taken part in Olde Salem Days if it wasn’t canceled.

Vendors including Rachel St. Pierre said the fall festival was a suitable Olde Salem Days alternative, considering the state of the world.

“There have been constant people coming up to my table," St. Pierre said. "We’ve had great conversations; some people even bought earrings and told their family to come back and see what we all have.”