Roanoke City Council member Djuna Osborne announces resignation

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday at 5 p.m., Roanoke City Council will be down one member.

Councilwoman Djuna Osborne resigned from City Council, Roanoke leaders announced Monday.

Osborne said the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to make “significant adjustments to accommodate the needs” of her family, and she wouldn’t be able to fulfill her City Council duties. She cited the responsibility of being a full-time, stay-at-home mom and educator, along with the responsibilities of running her private practice.

Osborne joined Roanoke City Council in July 2018 and her term was set to expire on December 31 in 2022.

Roanoke City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss next steps in filling Osborne’s vacancy.

Read Osborne’s full statement below:

“It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation as a Roanoke City Council Member. I want to be completely transparent with the residents of Roanoke. Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 I, along with each of you, have had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the needs of my family. As a result, I am no longer in a position to meet the full obligation of my Council duties while also meeting my new obligation as a full-time stay-at-home mom and educator, along with the ongoing responsibilities of my private practice. I have to focus on my family’s education and health, so I have made the difficult decision to step down as a Roanoke City Council Member effective Sept. 16, 2020, at 5 p.m. I have the deepest respect for my colleagues on Roanoke City Council and am confident that they will work with City Administration to fully discuss options on how to fill the vacancy. I am so incredibly grateful for the two years I have been able to serve the citizens of our City. Thank you for what we have accomplished together, and for your support and understanding.” - Djuna Osborne