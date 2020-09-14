What’s News Today: online learning, candidate forum

ROANOKE, Va. – Salem City Council will hold a public hearing about money received from the CARES Act. The city received $2.2 million during the last fiscal year. It will hold a hearing about rolling over the nearly $1.5 million that is unused so far. The money must be used to cover expenses related to the pandemic.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce holds a candidate forum today. The two people running in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District Race will talk about issues important to the region. Incumbent Republican Ben Cline will take on Democrat Nick Betts today at noon. The two will face off at another forum in Roanoke next month.

Va TV Classroom returns to Blue Ridge PBS today. Weekdays through October 23, educational programming will air, helping students who are learning from home. From 11 a.m. to noon, “Learn to Grow” will focus on instruction from Kindergarten through third grade. From noon to 1 p.m. “Continue to Know” will provide instruction for fourth through seventh graders.

The United Way of Central Virginia kicks off its Week of Caring. Service project will take place in the community this week. Because of social distancing, projects will take place over several days this year, instead of a single day. Project including painting and landscaping, office work and everything in between.

Radford City Schools returns to face-to-face hybrid learning today. The school system went all virtual due to an increase increase in cases in the city. Radford City was on the New York Times Top Ten Hot Spots in the country list. The school system says it is taking all precautions to prevent the spread in the school by promoting physical distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

Utility disconnections could resume in Danville today. The city extended that date from September first to allow people time to make arrangements with the collections office. Customers with past due balances of more than 35 days have received two notices with options. There si money available to help with utility bills.

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute holds a virtual panel discussion on Black history in Roanoke. Panelists will talk about successes, as well as barriers and destruction of neighborhoods during urban renewal. The discussion begins at noon.

The Monument terrace Steps will temporarily close, starting today. Crews will be cleaning the steps. They expect to reopen them Friday.