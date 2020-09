ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say a family of three has been displaced after a fire at Copper Croft Apartments in Roanoke.

Crews on the scene say they received a call for the fire around 7:50 a.m. and the fire was under control by 8:20 a.m.

Officials say the family is being put in another unit at the complex.

A maintenance worker was hurt, and authorities say their injuries were minor and were treated at the scene.

A cause has not been determined.