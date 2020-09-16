Sen. Tim Kaine pushes for changes as coronavirus cases rise at Farmville Detention Center

ROANOKE, Va – Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is demanding more answers from the Trump Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about COVID-19 cases at the Farmville Detention Center.

Kaine referenced a new report from the Washington Post that claims the administration transferred detainees from COVID-19 hot spots in Florida and Arizona to the center in Virginia.

“This is outrageous. It demonstrates this area of immigration the Trump administration often operates at the apex of cruelty of incompetence and violation of the law,” said Kaine.

He also encouraged Virginians to get ready to take part in early voting which starts this Friday.