Southwest Virginia Red Cross recognizes volunteers hard work over the past year

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday night American Red Cross volunteers in Roanoke were honored for their tireless dedication to the community.

But instead of the annual dinner celebration, they had a drive thru party. Although the pandemic prevents them from getting together like normal, they haven’t stopped serving.

These volunteers have been manning blood drives, responding to natural disasters and helping in little ways too.

Jackie Grant is the executive director of the local Red Cross Chapter and said sometimes recognition just can’t wait until next year.

“We want to recognize them every day, but this is an opportunity to really recognize the folks who are just stepping up and making our Red Cross run smoothly, and responding to everything that’s happening right now," Grant said.

Many of the volunteers received awards for their service. All they had to do was open their cars and awards were put right in their back seats.