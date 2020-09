Published: September 16, 2020, 10:02 am Updated: September 16, 2020, 10:07 am

BLACKSBURG, Va. – White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx just participated in roundtable discussion with Virginia Tech leadership, state and local officials, and healthcare professionals.

Media were not allowed to listen to that discussion.

Birx will be speaking with the media at 10 a.m. in Blacksburg.