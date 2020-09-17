Homestead Creamery recalls chocolate ice cream quarts for possible undeclared pecans

WIRTZ, Va. – If you have a pecan allergy, take a look in your freezer and make sure you don’t have this sweet treat.

Virginia’s local Homestead Creamery is recalling its chocolate ice cream quarts dated May 13, 2021 because it may contain undeclared pecans.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered pecans in the products and that it may have been distributed without any warning of nuts on the packaging.

The company wants to make sure those with a severe sensitivity or allergy to pecans don’t run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the ice cream.

These ice cream quarts were distributed in Virginia and North Carolina back in May in-store and through direct delivery, and you can see if you have this specific product by checking the date at the bottom of the container.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses linked to this issue.

People who have this product should return the ice cream quart to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call 540-721-2045.