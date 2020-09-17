Rescue Christmas: Why the Salvation Army is starting holiday campaigns now

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army’s red kettles and volunteer bell ringers are an unofficial sign of the holiday season, but this year you’ll see less of them.

This week, the Salvation Army announced its biggest fundraiser of the year is starting two months early. The theme is Rescue Christmas.

#RescueChristmas 2020 With fewer Red Kettles this year, we need your support more than ever. Give a monthly donation of $25 and help us #RescueChristmas for our neighbors in need. Give at SalvationArmyUSA.org Posted by The Salvation Army USA on Sunday, September 13, 2020

According to the organization’s website, there is an expected 50% decrease in red kettle funds due to more online shopping, store closures at the places they usually set kettles up, people carrying less cash and unemployment.

Captain Jaime Clay of Salvation Army Roanoke said their focus will be making the process touchless to protect volunteers and anyone who wants to donate.

“It’s anticipated we’re going to have a 155% increase in need within the general public if there are over 30 million additional people unemployed the need is going to be even great and that’s going to reflect greatly in our kettles what we’re going to need to raise,” said Captain Clay.

Closer to the holidays you will see red kettles, but not nearly as many as you would typically see.

You will be able to have your own virtual red kettle to raise money for and you can even compete with family and friends to see who raised the most.

To donate to the red kettle campaign click here.

The angel tree program is also starting up early. In past years you would pick an angel with a list of wants and needs off the tree located in a mall or store to shop and by gifts for. That process for those in Roanoke Valley will now be online.

Captain Clay says every Salvation Army is going about it differently.

Salvation Army of Roanoke covers the city of Roanoke, Salem, Vinton and Roanoke, Botetourt and Craig counties. For families in those areas who need help for the holidays, online registration for angel tree will start October 1.

By mid-October, Captain Clay expects the community will be able to start giving and adopting kids. Starting this month’s in advance may sound silly but she says they know the local need is apparent.

“We’ve already had inquiries since June of people asking for assistance for Christmas and every day on our social media, Facebook page we’ve had people asking when does angel tree registration start,” Captain Clay said.

Captain Clay said they will have appointments with clients to give them the gifts individually instead of a big distribution day like in past years.

Click here for the virtual angel tree program for Roanoke Valley. You will not be able to apply and use the site until October 1.

Keep updated with what the Salvation Army of Roanoke is doing on Facebook here.