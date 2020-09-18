Dog stolen from Campbell County Animal Shelter found safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A dog that was stolen from the Campbell County Animal Shelter over the weekend is now back, safe and sound.

Boomer was one of four dogs stolen from the shelter on Saturday. Authorities say two dogs and Boomer have been found, and a Beagle is still missing.

The Friends of Campbell County Animal Control say Boomer was spotted by a family in their yard, and he was picked up by animal control.

Boomer reportedly has a few scrapes on his feet and seems hungry, but it overall fine.

Deputies are still searching for the two suspects wanted for stealing the dogs.