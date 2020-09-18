Report: Officers respond to fall at Falwell home, find empty alcohol containers

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

First responders were called to the Falwell’s house in Bedford County, according to the Huffington Post.

According to records and 911 audio obtained but the Huffington Post, Bedford County dispatchers received a 911 call from Becki Falwell in the early morning hours of Aug. 31.

She said her husband was bleeding after a fall down the stairs.

According to the report, a responder saw cuts on Jerry Falwell Jr.'s face, including under his left eye, above both eyes and across the bridge of his nose.

The responder also recorded in a report that Falwell said he hit his head on a trash can.

The report says there was blood there as well as empty alcohol containers.

The officer also noted Falwell “had slurred and slowed speech and would repeat things already asked.”