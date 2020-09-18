76ºF

Report: Officers respond to fall at Falwell home, find empty alcohol containers

Becki Falwell reportedly called 911 after Jerry Falwell Jr. fell down the stairs last month

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a convocation at the university in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty's board said Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, that it had chosen Jerry Prevo as interim leader, days after Falwell began a leave of absence after one of his posts on social media created an uproar. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
First responders were called to the Falwell’s house in Bedford County, according to the Huffington Post.

According to records and 911 audio obtained but the Huffington Post, Bedford County dispatchers received a 911 call from Becki Falwell in the early morning hours of Aug. 31.

She said her husband was bleeding after a fall down the stairs.

According to the report, a responder saw cuts on Jerry Falwell Jr.'s face, including under his left eye, above both eyes and across the bridge of his nose.

The responder also recorded in a report that Falwell said he hit his head on a trash can.

The report says there was blood there as well as empty alcohol containers.

The officer also noted Falwell “had slurred and slowed speech and would repeat things already asked.”

