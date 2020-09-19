Investigation underway after a man was hospitalized, gunshots heard in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – South Boston Police are investigating two incidents involving gunshots in Halifax County Thursday night.

At about 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the Emergency Department at Halifax Sentara Regional Hospital after a man was shot and treated for an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities said they spoke with the victim, a 33-year-old man from Halifax County. The man said he was in the 2100 block of North Main St. when he heard about nine or 10 gunshots and was shot in the leg.

Here is a map of the approximate location police said the man was shot:

He was treated for his injury and later released from the hospital on the same night.

Officers said they found numerous cartridge cases in the same area the man was and sent them to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond for analysis.

Shortly after the hospital called about the injured man, another call came in about shots fired in Gygax Ave. No one was injured, but the cartridge cases were collected and also sent to Richmond for analysis.

Here is a map of the approximate location police said gunshots were heard:

The two incidents happened about a mile away from each other.

Police said they do not know whether these two incidents are related and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call 434-476-8445.