Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through the New River Valley

Police said they have a suspect in custody who allegedly led them on a high-speed chase through the New River Valley on Friday night.

It started when the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a driver sometime after 9 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the driver refused to stop and instead sped off, eventually crashing off Wilderness Road near Dublin.

The suspect is believed to be wanted out of Roanoke County and was considered armed and dangerous, according to Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.