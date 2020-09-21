Group, inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy, gives away food in South Boston

DANVILLE, Va. – Ralph Rhyne is driven to serve the less fortunate throughout Southside Virginia, and he said Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a large inspiration to his mission.

“She stood up for the downtrodden," Rhyne said. "She stood for the less fortunate, and for those who didn’t have a voice.”

After Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87, Rhyne gave away food to less fortunate families in her memory.

Rhyne and his group, God’s Final Warning Call Ministry, delivered boxes of essential food from their headquarters in Danville to the Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church in South Boston on Sunday.

“We have all kinds of bread and about 150 boxes of produce,” Rhyne said. “We’re trying to give people a hand up. Those who are down, we want to help them, not just complain because they’re down.”

The two ministries have collaborated on several food giveaways in South Boston since the advent of COVID-19.

Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church elder Calvin Green said his town is full of families with nowhere to find their next meal.

“Every time we do these, we run out of food before we run out of people, so the need is great," Green said. “We don’t have the industry here we used to have. Every working person realizes that it’s the people at the bottom that can get hurt the worst.”

Rhyne said he’s happy he could honor Bader Ginsburg’s memory in a charitable way, and hopes others in Southside Virginia do the same.

“The more we band together, the more we can float through this pandemic and rise above it," Rhyne said.