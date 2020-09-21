One man hospitlized after South Boston shooting follows night of shots-fired calls

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – South Boston police are investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital on Sunday night.

At 9:53 p.m., police responded to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital to speak with the victim, who was being treated after being shot in the leg.

Police said they were given conflicting reports as to what happened, but believed the shooting happened on Gygax Avenue, where witnesses reported hearing about six shots fired.

The prior day, at about 9:15 p.m., police received a call about shots fired near Estes Street; however, when officers went to investigate, they could not find any evidence that shots were fired.

About 10 minutes later, police received a call about shots fired in the area of College and Llewelln street, but as before, when officers arrived they did not find any evidence that shots were fired.

Then, at about 11:30 p.m., police received a third shots-fired call in the area of Harris Drive. As with the pervious calls, the officers who responded found no evidence that shots were fired.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.