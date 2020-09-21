Roanoke now accepting applications to fill empty city council seat

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council is looking for applicants to fill an empty seat on the council after Djuna Osborne resigned last week.

On Monday, the council voted to appoint someone to fill the rest of Osborne’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.

Djuna Osborne

The new appointee cannot be anyone already on the ballot to fill one of three open city council seats this fall.

Also, the person will need to live in the city and be eligible to vote.

Council will accept applications until Oct. 1, announce the candidates they plan to interview on Oct. 2 and interview those candidates during a public meeting on Oct. 5.

Council is also accepting public comments about the appointment process and questions to ask the applicants.

“I’m so grateful we are taking the additional steps to get this in front of the public and get that involvement because this will matter," said Council Member Michelle Davis.

Council will make the final vote on who to appoint to fill the seat on Oct. 19.