Lynchburg police searching for man belived to have broken into a business

Surveillance footage shows he broke in at 7:11 a.m. Sunday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
Surveillance footage showed that at 7:11 a.m. on Sept. 20, this man broke in to the business, stole multiple things and then ran away. (Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for breaking into a business over the weekend and stealing multiple items, including cash.

On Sunday at 1:23 p.m., police responded to a police alarm at Lynchburg Skillz on Fort Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a broken window and multiple items, including cash, missing.

Surveillance footage showed that at 7:11 a.m., a man broke in, stole multiple things and then ran away.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065.

