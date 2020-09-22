Lynchburg police searching for man belived to have broken into a business

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for breaking into a business over the weekend and stealing multiple items, including cash.

On Sunday at 1:23 p.m., police responded to a police alarm at Lynchburg Skillz on Fort Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a broken window and multiple items, including cash, missing.

Surveillance footage showed that at 7:11 a.m., a man broke in, stole multiple things and then ran away.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065.