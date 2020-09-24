65ºF

Casual-dining restaurant opens at Interstate 81 truck stop in Virginia

The dining room is open under social-distancing guidelines with outdoor seating

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Quaker Steak & Lube at White's Travel Center in Raphine, Va.
RAPHINE, Va. – If you’re driving down Interstate 81, you can now grab some wings and a burger at a truck stop in Raphine.

Quaker Steak & Lube opened at White’s Travel Center on Wednesday. The dining room is open under social-distancing guidelines, but there’s also an outdoor seating area where guests can eat.

People can enjoy casual-dining menu items including wings, burgers and sandwiches as well as beer, wine and cocktails.

“From burgers to steaks to salads to our revamped beverage options, we’re excited to bring this flavor to the local community and expand our footprint in Northern Virginia," said Bruce Lane, vice president.

