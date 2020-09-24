Crab Du Jour coming to Roanoke near Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is getting a new restaurant.

The former O’Charley’s on Valley View Boulevard will be transformed into a Crab Du Jour.

O’Charley’s was last open on Aug. 4, 2019.

Right now, there is only one Crab Du Jour in all of Virginia and it’s on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

If you’re unfamiliar with the restaurant chain, it “offers the freshest seafood and most authentic recipes in the area,” according to its website.

Other than Roanoke, new restaurants are planned in 35 other locations, including four others in Norfolk, Charlottesville, Henrico and Richmond.

While the Roanoke location has a Facebook page, which was created on Aug. 31, there’s no mention of when its grand opening will be.