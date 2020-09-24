68ºF

Local News

Crab Du Jour coming to Roanoke near Valley View Mall

Currently, only Crab Du Jour’s only Virginia location is in Lynchburg

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Crab Du Jour, Valley View Mall, Roanoke, Restaurants
Crab Du Jour is 'coming soon' to Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke. Picture taken on Sept. 24, 2020, along Valley View Boulevard.
Crab Du Jour is 'coming soon' to Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke. Picture taken on Sept. 24, 2020, along Valley View Boulevard. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is getting a new restaurant.

The former O’Charley’s on Valley View Boulevard will be transformed into a Crab Du Jour.

O’Charley’s was last open on Aug. 4, 2019.

Right now, there is only one Crab Du Jour in all of Virginia and it’s on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

If you’re unfamiliar with the restaurant chain, it “offers the freshest seafood and most authentic recipes in the area,” according to its website.

Other than Roanoke, new restaurants are planned in 35 other locations, including four others in Norfolk, Charlottesville, Henrico and Richmond.

While the Roanoke location has a Facebook page, which was created on Aug. 31, there’s no mention of when its grand opening will be.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: