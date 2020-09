MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – “I never thought it would happen to me!”

That’s what Carline Sales told Virginia Lottery officials after winning a $94,267 jackpot.

On her way to work, she stopped at Express Lane on Forest Road in Forest to buy a Print 'n Play Rolling Jackpot ticket.

The odds of winning the top prize in this Virginia-only instant-win game are 1 in 240,000.

Sales plans to use her winnings to do some home repairs and pay bills.