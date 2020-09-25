2020′s weather could lead to a local pumpkin shortage

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – As more fall festivals begin, severe weather from throughout the spring and summer could be causing a pumpkin shortage.

Heavy rain in the spring and dry conditions in June and July have affected several pumpkin patches throughout the 10 News viewing area.

Susan Sink of Sinkland Farms has been working around the clock making sure her farm has plenty of pumpkins for people to pick this year. She says the best time for you to pick your pumpkin will likely be in the first two weeks of October.

“When August came we had rain just about every day, that is actually the reverse of what pumpkins need to grow and reach their ultimate potential so pumpkins are scares this year,” Sink said.

SInk says they have plenty of pumpkins ready for when their fall festival kicks off Saturday

