No justice, no peace: Roanoke protest to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of protestors based in Roanoke will demand justice for Breonna Taylor this weekend.

The organization "No Justice No Peace - Roanoke: is holding a protest on Sunday, Sept. 27 after a grand jury decided not to criminally charge the police officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death.

The group’s organizer wants to educate people on the progress of the case and fight for change across the country and in the Star City.

"It’s just like a repetitive cycle. And for me, it just means that people need to keep pushing on. For me, it was like, ‘OK, we still have work to do,'” said Tatiana Durant, the lead organizer of No Justice No Peace - Roanoke.

For the event, the group is encouraging protestors to be assertive and not aggressive.

The protest is set for 1 p.m. across from the Roanoke City Police Department.