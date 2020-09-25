What’s News Today: flu shot clinic, community beautification

The Child Advocacy Center of the New River Valley is holding an open house today. You will have the chance to see the newly expanded office, meet the team and learn about its services. The open house runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The New River Valley Health District holds a free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic today. Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radford Fire and rescue Station on Wadsworth Street.

Help make our community a better place to live. People will gather at 9 a.m. across from Kennedy Park for National Roanoke Community Beautification Day. It’s a chance for people to give back, helping to beautify homes, parks and neighborhoods. Crews will be landscaping at several homes on Carroll Avenue NW.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is teaming up with Wells Fargo to give out food to families in need. Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. today at the Wells Fargo Corporate Office on Plantation Road in Roanoke, there’s a drive-thru distribution. You will pull up and open your trunk and volunteers will put groceries there. More than 400 families are expected to seek assistance.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Shelor Pulaski Motor Mile, handing out Clickit Tickets to those wearing their seatbelts. This event was rescheduled from last week due to weather. Getting a ticket enters you for a chance to win gift cards and the grand prize of $1,000. Three food trucks will also be there. It begins today at 4 p.m.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will hold a virtual discussion today, highlighting Latinos in Virginia. The community has been disproportionately affected during the pandemic. They will highlight those who have done extraordinary work and talk about efforts to assist the community.