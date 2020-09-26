Socially-distanced scares: Terror Manor opens for Halloween season

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Roanoke’s most popular haunted houses is now open for Halloween, but they’ve made some changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Terror Manor welcomed its first guests Friday night. All of the guests had to wear a mask and pass a temperature check at the door before they were allowed inside.

Operations manager Justin Marshall said Terror Manor also expanded its layout to give guests more room, including a grass lot outside the house for visitors to wait their turn.

“Last year, we had about 35 haunted rooms; now we have 41,” Marshall said. “We used to have a lot of light and detail in our rooms. Without going into detail, let’s just say we’ve got a lot of jump scares.”

Marshall says despite the changes, demand for the haunted house is as high as ever.

“This year, we have sold more tickets for opening night than we have in any other year,” Marshall said.

That included Gladys Newberry, who traveled with her two friends from Radford for a scare.

“My heart is already beating out of my chest,” Newberry said. “I feel like we’re going to get a good experience getting scared, and it’s going to be really fun.”

Terror Manor is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through Halloween weekend. The venue recommends you buy tickets on its website.