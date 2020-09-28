Hatchet-wielding man attacks state trooper at Southwest Virginia church, police say

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – State police are searching for the man who they say attacked an off-duty state trooper at a church on Sunday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., about 20 people were inside a church in the 11000 block of Flatridge Road in rural Grayson County when a banging was heard on the doors at the main entrance, according to police.

An off-duty Virginia State Police trooper opened the door to find a man and a dog just outside.

When the trooper asked if he could help and the man yelled back at him and the trooper noticed the man was holding a hatchet.

As the trooper attempted to close the door, police said the man swung the hatchet, scratching the back of the trooper’s hand, according to police.

Police said The trooper was able to close the door and direct the congregation to immediately go to the basement.

The man and his dog then left the property, at which time the trooper assisted everyone safely to their vehicles.

The off-duty trooper could hear the man yelling and howling from the woodline.

More state police responded to the scene to search for the man, who is described as being in a 5-foot, 10-inch, medium build man with long brown hair in his 30s.

At the time of the reported attack, he was wearing a backpack and was with a small, black, collie-mix dog. Police also believe he may be with a woman.

The trooper was treated at the scene for the crash and police said. no one else at the church was injured.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Virginia State Police by dialing #77, 276-228-3131 or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.